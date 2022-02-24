Suspected serial mobile phone thief arrested in Bayelsa

A suspected high profiled mobile phone thief, Namibia Agese, who has been on the most-wanted list of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Security outfit has been arrested while robbing one Victoria James, a native of Edo State of her phone and belongings in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State.

According to reports made available to Nigerian Tribune, a team of the State Vigilante stationed at the popular Tombia-Etegwe Roundabout apprehended the “high-profiled-phone-thief” identified as Namibia Jacob Agese, a member of the greenlanders cult group, while fleeing the crime scene.

The suspect who has confessed to the crime was arrested on Monday evening barely 24 hours after he and one…