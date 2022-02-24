Why the right to food must be enshrined in the constitution, HOMEF tells NASS

Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) has called on the National Assembly’s Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution to reinstate the clause on the ‘right to food’ which was reportedly deleted in the constitution’s amendment bill.

This call was made in a press statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

The amendment bill, which has been pending before the two chambers of the National Assembly, seeks to introduce the words ‘right to food and ‘food security’ in chapters two and four and aims to “address the failure of agricultural policies to ensure food security in Nigeria; given the philosophical context that there can be no food security without the…