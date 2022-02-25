A memorable day at NASS

ON 14th February, 2022, which turned out to be St Valentine’s Day, Ojo Olatunde Amos clocked 59 years old on planet Earth. Though the Clerk to the National Assembly used to mark his birthday every year, since that was the super day that providence brought him to fulfill his earthly destiny, marking his birthday this time around was more tantalizing. This is so because Ojo Olatunde Amos is almost clocking two years of outstanding leadership as the Clerk to the National Assembly in Nigeria, since he was appointed on July 17, 2020. Before l dedicate some paragraphs to the positive developments that have been recorded so far, by Ojo Olatunde Amos in two years in the saddle, as the…