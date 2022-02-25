Abaribe declares interest for Abia guber electiom

The senator representing Abia South at the National Assembly, Enyi Abaribe Friday formally declared his interest to become the governor of Abia State, come 2023.

He made his intention known when he visited the state secretariat of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to consult with an expanded executive caucus of the party, stating that he would be “the governor that Abians will be proud of.”

Abaribe who is the Senate Minority Leader, said, “I am going to be not just a governor but the governor of Abia people irrespective of where the person comes from,” he said and harped on the need for PDP to give a ticket to “a winnable candidate” in order to sustain its…