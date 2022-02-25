(BREAKING): Buhari signs Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 into law

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the long-awaited Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021.

He put his signature on the document at exactly 12:27 during a ceremony at the presidential villa, Abuja on Friday.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The document was placed on the table for signing by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare.

The President suggested some amendments which he urged the National Assembly to give speedy attention to.

…