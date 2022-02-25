(BREAKING): Evans, two other co-kidnappers sentenced to life imprisonment

The Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja on Friday sentenced kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans to life imprisonment on a two-count of conspiracy and kidnapping of a businessman, Donatus Duru.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi on Friday also sentenced two of his co-defendants, Uchenna Amadi and Okuchuwkwu Nwachukwu to life imprisonment.

The judge held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charge against the three convicts beyond a reasonable doubt.

He concluded that the evidence tendered before the court especially their video confessions corroborated their guilt.

The court discharged…