Court discharges, acquits drug suspect in Anambra

The Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State on Thursday discharged and acquitted one Obinna Obinwa accused of drug dealing and consumption.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba discharged and acquit the suspect for lack of diligent prosecution by the state.

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA in suit number C/62/2021 charged Obinna Obinwa before Federal High Court two for being in illegal possession of Indian hemp.

When his case was called for hearing, NDLEA was unable to present him before the court to defend himself for the second time.

Justice Dimgba worried by the agency’s inability to produce the suspect before the court for two consecutive time decided to discharge and…