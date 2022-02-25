Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria: Female dancers fight for tickets

As the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria enters its fourth episode which airs this Saturday, there will be a dramatic switch from BBoys to BGirls as the female contestants will take turns in the qualifying rounds.

However, with the switch notwithstanding, the organisers have revealed that viewers will be in for the same frenzied excitement they have come to expect on the Glo sponsored reality tv show; mesmerizing dances moves, dance floor drama and the joys and pains of victory and loss respectively.

The focus in the latest episode will be on break dancing girls, also known as BGirls as they bring their best to the dance floor. From Abuja to Lagos, the ladies make clear that when it…