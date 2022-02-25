Insecurity: Enugu govt bans Keke, Okada, Tippers

Rising from an emergency meeting called to address violent happenings during last Wednesday election in some areas of Enugu East Senatorial District, the Enugu State Government has banned forthwith the operation of Tricycle, Keke, Motorcycle, Okada, and Tipper-Truck in all communities in Nkanu East and Nkanu West local government areas of the state.

The state government also banned the operation of Tricycle, Motorcycle and Tipper-Truck in the following communities/neighbourhoods in Enugu South LGA; Amechi Uno, Amechi Awkunanaw, Amechi Uwani, Obeagu Main, Obeagu Uno, Centenary City/Obunagu, Obeagu, One day, Garki, Akwuke, Ugwuaji, Ndiagu Onunyo, Maryland and Ikiriki.

A statement…