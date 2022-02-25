Islamiyya school honours Zamfara APC chieftains

THE Madarasatul Irshadil Auladil Muslimin, Gadar Baga, Gusau, Zamfara State, held its graduation ceremony for students who excelled in the memorisation and recitation and of the Holy Qur’an recently where it honoured the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tukur Umar Danfulani and the Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau.

The chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the school, Alhaji Mustapha Mu’azu Walin Kwatarkwashi, said the politicians were celebrated for their contributions to the development of the school and various other Islamiyya schools in Gusau.

Making the presentations to the two recipients, Kwatarkwashi noted that the duo had kept…