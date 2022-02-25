Lagos, Osun PDP get Electoral committee, Appeal panel

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up an Electoral Committee for the Lagos State Congress headed by Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State.

In the committee as members are Erelu Olusola Obada, Maj-Gen. Sarkin Yaki Bello (rtd), Hon. Awwal Tukur, Chief Peter Atofarati, Hon. Peter Orji and Hon. Gabriel Onyeweife is to serve as Secretary.

The exercise is scheduled to hold on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the State Capital, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Similarly, the party has set up an Electoral Appeal Panel for Osun State Ward Congresses

to consider appeals arising from the conduct of the 3-man ad-hoc delegate Ward Congresses.

The committee is headed…