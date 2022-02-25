OAU Muslim graduates to honour 29 members in Ilorin tomorrow

THE Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA) will be holding its Honours Day tomorrow in Ilorin, Kwara State, where it will celebrate 29 of its members for their achievements and contributions to the mission of the association.

In a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Shamsideen Adenopo, the association listed the people to be recognised at the 12th edition of the programme to include Dr Ahmed Tunde Popoola, a former national president of UNIFEMGA and Managing Director of CRC Credit Bureau Limited and Professor Lateef Ayeleru, Director of Nigeria French Language, Badagry.

Others include Alhaji Muritadha Adeniji, Managing Director, Starlink…