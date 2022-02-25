Provost of Federal College of Education clarifies issues on petition against lecturer

Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Delta State, Dr Mrs Josephine Anene-Okeakwa, has clarified issues bordering on the petition against the entry qualification of a chief lecturer of the college, one Mr Okonta.

Dr Mrs Anene-Okeakwa was accused of shielding Mr Okonta, whom a fraction of the staff of the college accused in a petition of having a poor entry qualification for which a panel was set up.

Speaking with a delegation from the Delta State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), led by its chairman, Comrade Mike Ikeogwu, on a fact-finding mission, the provost expressed joy at the professional gesture of the gentlemen whom, she said, chose to…