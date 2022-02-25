Runsewe to host NANTA, industry personalities to pre AGM dinner in Abuja

Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), will roll out a dinner party to honour and appreciate the leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), for being the most peaceful, impactful hardworking industry trade group in the country.

Runsewe insisted and reiterated that that the 47 years old industry association has kept its head, enthroned an effective succession plan devoid of bad blood and bitterness which had led to the demise other similar trade groups in the industry, noting that NANTA is the top flag bearer of the hope and expectations for Nigeria cultural tourism sector.

He disclosed that the dinner get together will be…