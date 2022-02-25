We are ready for negotiations with Ukraine, says Russia

Russia is ready to send a delegation to the Belarusian capital, Minsk, for peace talks with Ukrainian officials, the Kremlin said on Friday, the Agence France Presse (AFP) reported.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, had twice made the offer to conduct talks with Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky had made an initial proposal of talks in a speech addressed to Putin late on Wednesday, shortly before the Russian invasion.

He said at the time: “Ukraine’s security is linked to the security of its neighbours. That is why today we have to talk about security in the whole of Europe.

“That is our main goal – peace in Ukraine and the security of our citizens. For…