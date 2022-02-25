We’ll protect right to use hijab in public schools — Kwara govt

THE governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has affirmed the policy of the state government on the permissibility of hijab for every Muslim girl-child who desires to wear it in all public schools.

The governor condemned attempts by those he described as fifth columnists to polarise the state along religious lines, using the issue of hijab in public schools “as a smokescreen to advance their evil intent.”

Abdulrazaq pointed out that Kwara State is a plural society whose diversity and peaceful coexistence as the southernmost northern state are its most unique selling points.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘Our Stand on Hijab Based on Law, Respect for…