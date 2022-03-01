Local stock market opens new month on positive territory

The first trading session in the month of March ended on the green side as the Nigerian equities market closed higher for the second consecutive session.

Precisely, the All-share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed at 47,482.73 basis points having appreciated by 0.2 per cent.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date return stand at 0.2 per cent, while the Year-to-Date return increased to 11.2 per cent.

On Tuesday, the positive outing was largely determined by investors’ interest in Seplat and MTN Nigeria stocks as their respective stock value appreciated by 10.0 per cent and 1.0 per cent.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative as 15 tickers gained…