Writing is business, requires gift to venture in, not money-spinning ― Professor Kyuka

A Professor of Law, Professor Adamu Kyuka has admonished upcoming writers to know that writing is not a money-spinning venture which may take a long time before one starts reaping the benefits.

Professor Kyuka who is also the Chairman Board of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) further stated that writing is a business that requires only those who have the gift to write to venture into.

Addressing some selected journalists in Abuja, the Don who has written over 40 books said he started writing in his 20s while undergoing his compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Benin.

He said a good book compels the reader to pick an interest, and no amount of hyping can…