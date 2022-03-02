Man burns to death inside masquerade costume while pulling stunt during Anambra festival

An unidentified man has burnt to death in a masquerade costume in Anambra State while trying to pull a stunt.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident happened at Ogbunike community, in Oyi Local Government Area of the State, during the Eli’m Ede’ Cultural Festival, which was held on Saturday, last week.

The Elim ede festival is an annual event, where masquerades of various sizes and shapes gather at the village square to entertain indigenes.

An eyewitness said the masquerade attendants while leading the masquerade to Amawa square to entertain had pulled a fire stunt in Infront of the masquerade,…