NCC hands over ICT Centre to UNIZIK

The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) has handed over a completed Information Communication Technology (ICT)Centre to Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

Tribune Online gathered that the University is one in the four geopolitical zones that benefited from the largesse of the NCC, the other three beneficiaries being the University of Port Harcourt (South-South), Federal University of Technology Minna (North West) and another one in the North East Zone.

The ultramodern ICT Centre consists of 100 high calibre computer systems, a Server room, external Power Generating set and a solar system to further enhance and boost the power supply.

Reacting to the development…