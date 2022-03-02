Sanwo-Olu hails Pastor Adeboye at 80

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on the occasion of his 80 years birthday, describing the renowned international cleric and global preacher as an epitome of honesty, dedication and service, whose unblemished records of service in God’s kingdom, over the course of several decades, has made him a role model to many.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Wednesday in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, noting that Pastor Adeboye, through diligence and utmost obedience to the Lord, had built one of the largest spiritual institutions…