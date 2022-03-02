What PDP must do to win in 2023, says Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has indicated what the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must observe and accomplish if it will wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming elections next year.

These came against the backdrop of the outcomes of recent bye-elections in Abuja Municipal Area Councils (AMAC), Cross River, Imo, Ondo and Plateau states.

According to a statement issued by Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Tambuwal said what the party needs include intensive voters’ education, campaign against rigging, mobilisation of rural voters, guiding votes cast and exploiting the schisms threatening the cohesion of the APC in many…