BREAKING: FG approves US request to extradite Abba Kyari

The Federal Government has approved the request by the government of the United States (US) to extradite Abba Kyari, the suspended Commander of the Intelligence Response Team and Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Recall that the US requested Abba Kyari’s extradition over an alleged $1.1million wire fraud involving Abass Ramon aka Hushpuppi and four others.

The approval for Abba Kyari’s extradition was made known by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) when he filed an application before the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja for the DCP’s…