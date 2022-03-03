Court commences sitting at Osogbo High Court amidst tight security

The trial of Owner of Hilton Hotel and Resort , Ile-ife, Rahmon Adedoyin and six other suspects in connection with the mysterious death of Timothy Adegoke, an Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife at the resort centre commenced on Thursday amidst tight security.

The combinations of mobile, conventional, plain- clothes and officials of the state security operatives stormed the premises of the court as earlier as 7.00 a.m. ahead the cm movement of the court sitting by 9.00 a.m.

As a result of this, security operatives were placed in strategic locations of the state High Court, Osogbo where the matter is being held and at the same time frisked whosoever that has one business or the…