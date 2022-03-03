Equities investors stake N6.9bn on bearish trade

Bears maintained grip at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday to take the benchmark index lower by 0.14 per cent.

At the end of trading activities, the All Share Index (ASI) lost a further 0.14 per cent to stand at 47,296.07 basis points, dragging both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance to stand at -0.21 per cent and 10.72 per cent respectively.

Thus, the Market Capitalisation settled at N25.490 trillion, recording a decrease of 0.14 per cent from a previous close of 25.525 trillion as investors shed a further N35 billion from their net worth.

The bears continue to maintain a grip on the market breadth, as 34 counters in the losers’ chart were pitted…