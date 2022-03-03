FG reaffirms commitment to ease of doing business

The Federal Government has reiterated its resolve to make the business environment more friendly for all investors in the country.

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, stated this on Thursday at the official commissioning of Chartered Institute of Bankers building, the Bankers House Abuja.

He said Nigeria is primed and ready for new depths of economic growth and development, and with a “population constituting the largest market on the continent, a swelling demography of ambitious, tech-savvy young people, accelerating regional integration and connection to new markets, we are presented with an unprecedented opportunity to launch the country into a new decade of sustained…