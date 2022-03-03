Green Africa airline secures new investment from Leadway Assurance

Green Africa, Nigeria’s Lagos-based value airline, has secured new investment from Leadway Assurance Company Limited even as it makes plans to increase its fleet size and scale operations in the region.

Since entry-into-service on 12th August 2021, Green Africa said it has connected over 150,000 customers across eight airport stations in Nigeria while delivering on the promise of offering the best air travel fares in the market.

The new airline attributed the feat so far achieved to why it has been placed among the top three carriers in Nigeria within the short period of commencement of operations.

