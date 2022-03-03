JAMB targets 1.5 million candidates, registers over 500,000

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Thursday said more than 500,000 candidates have successfully registered nationwide for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) about 13 days into the registration exercise.

Registrar of JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, led a team of officials of the Board to monitor the registration exercise in some Computer Based Test (CBT) Centres in Abuja.

He noted that in many registration centres across the country, the exercise has been going on smoothly except for little glitches with the system, especially network problems in some places, saying however that this year’s registration process was an…