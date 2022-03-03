Leah Sharibu: We must not forget!

BY now, Nigerians must be quite exasperated with the failure of the Nigerian state to return Leah Sharibu to her parents. Sharibu was the 14-year-old girl from Dapchi, Yobe State who, along with 109 other girls, was abducted from the Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, four years ago. The girls were taken to an unknown destination but returned to Dapchi following negotiations between the authorities and the abductors— except Sharibu, who was retained in custody for refusing to renounce her Christian faith. February 18 marked the fourth anniversary of the teenager’s abduction. It is a painful reality that her parents have not set eyes on their daughter for so…