Nigeria sets to launch its Family Planning 2030 commitment

N IGERIA is set to launch its Family Planning 2030 commitment in line with the global movement supporting the rights of women and girls to decide freely and for themselves if or when to have children.

This was disclosed by the Director, Department of Family Health, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Salma Anas-Kolo in her welcome address at a three-day virtual training for media practitioners organised by Rotary Action Group for Reproductive, Maternal and Child Health.

According to her, the launch is coming on the heels of the importance of family planning to meaningful sustainable development and the Federal government’s commitment to provision and uptake of family planning.

