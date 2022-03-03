OAU student’s murder: Court remands Adedoyin, six others

A High Court sitting in Osogbo, capital of Osun State has remanded Dr Rahman Adedoyin, the owner of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile-Ife, over the alleged murder of Adegoke Timothy, a Masters student at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), pending the determination of his bail application.

Adedoyin was in court together with six of his hotel workers namely: Adedeji Adesola, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem and Adebayo Kunle.

The defendant was docked on 11 counts of charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, altering of evidence, felony, indecent interference with the…