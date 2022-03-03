Power outage: UNIMEDTH denies extortion of patients, family

The management of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Ondo, on Thursday denied extorting families of patients admitted at the hospital to pay for power generation to carry out its operations.

Denying the allegations in a statement signed by Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Oluwole Ige, who said the allegations was designed to embarrass the hospital, saying the hospital never demanded such.

Ige, who explained that even though there was a power outage and the hospital was battling with power supply challenges but denied the allegation of asking patients to contribute money for fuel.

Ige said “the purported story of patients being extorted to…