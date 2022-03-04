2023: Emir of Katsina declares support for Tinubu

The Emir of Katsina, Alh. Abdulmumini Kabir, has indicated his support for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency ambition.

He disclosed this while receiving a high-powered delegation of the Arewa Organizations Movement in support of Tinubu’s presidential ambition that paid a courtesy visit to his palace on Friday evening in Katsina.

The Emir said that Tinubu is a competent person that would deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

According him, “Tinubu is a material that has the capacity to salvage Nigerians from their present economic, social, and security predicaments.

“I know Asiwaju several years ago as he has closed affinity with my late father, the Emir of…