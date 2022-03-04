Alleged defilement: Baba Ijesha weeps in court, says Princess his ex-lover

Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James (alias Baba Ijesha), on Friday told an Ikeja Special Offences Court that comedienne Damilola Adekoya (alias Princess) was his former lover.

The actor testified as the second defence witness at his trial for alleged defilement of 14-year-old foster daughter of Princess.

Led in evidence by defence counsel, Mr Dada Awosika (SAN), Baba Ijesha described the nature of the relationship he allegedly had with Princess.

“We were dating, my lord; she always slept in my room. We slept together, I touched her, she touched me, she kissed me and I kissed her,” he said.

Earlier, the defendant told the court how he allegedly met the comedienne. He said he…