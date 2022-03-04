Are women a threat to politics?

As we know that almost half of the Nigerian population is women, however, we are among the countries that record low participation of women in politics, appointments and government positions.

Since the advent of democracy in the country, when the 1999 constitution became official, Nigeria had only Virginia Ngozi Etiba of Anambra State who became a governor after the impeachment of Governor Peter Obi, from December 2006 to February 2007. Unfortunately, until now, no other woman has been elected as a governor in all the 36 states of the country.

Sadly, this goes for the parliament; in Nigeria, we have 109 senators from the Senate and 360 representatives from the Federal House of…