Buhari arrives Abuja from Kenya 

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Abuja on Friday from Kenya, after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in Nairobi.

The President who participated in the Special Session to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the United Nation’s body.

While in Kenya, the President also met with Mr Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Nairobi where he among other things directed collaboration between the Ministries of Environment, Water Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development and Power to combat desertification.

According to sources at the Presidency, the President was initially scheduled to proceed to…