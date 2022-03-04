Court remands four men who allegedly killed pastor, kidnapped his 13-year-old daughter in Adamawa

A Yola High Court presided over by Justice Fatima Ahmed Tafida, has ordered for the remand of four men arraigned before the court for alleged kidnapping and culpable homicide.

The accused persons arraigned before the court include; Haruna Yaro, 32, a driver; Kachalla Buba Sule, 26; Sulei Haro, 29, and Abubakar Ahmadu, 23, cattle rearers.

They were arraigned on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping and culpable homicide, although, the accused pleaded not guilty to charges.

According to particulars of complaint, the defendants allegedly conspired and invaded the house of one pastor Ishaya of Mararaba Buki in Gombi Local Government Area on 8th May, 2020 in…