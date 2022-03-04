Epic action thriller, Igbinogun, set for cinema release

Epic action thriller, ‘The Rise of Igbinogun’, is set for cinema release from March 18. With a rich feel of ancient African culture, ‘Igbinogun’ is an epic tale of a young warrior who fights against injustice in her land while battling her own demons.

As ‘Igbinogun’ steals from the rich and helps the poor, she must watch out for the king and his guards as well as her own father. Ultimately, this is a story of a young woman embracing her destiny.

Written and directed by Ideh Chukwuma Innocent, this is a creative and adrenaline-filled film complete with drama, romance, and action. Featuring Enyinna Nwigwe, Blossom Chukwujekwu with supporting roles from Ego Nwosu, Tina…