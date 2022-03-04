The rising cases of political violence

IN the recently conducted primaries of two major political parties held in Osun State, there were reported cases of violence and killings. For instance, in the delegates’ congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) conducted to choose participants in the March 7 primary election across the 332 wards of the state, two persons were reportedly killed as the congress turned bloody. Also, a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) was reportedly torched by suspected armed political thugs. Similarly, violence was also reported to have marred the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in the Atakumosa West local Government Area of the state as a member of the party was said…