Wike berates NASS for rejection of gender bill

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled National Assembly Assembly for rejecting five gender bills recently presented to the assembly.

He described the action as a major setback to Nigeria’s democratic advancement blaming it on President Muhammadu Buhari’s lack of interest in allowing for affirmative action for women in political administration in the country.

The Governor came up with the position on Friday at the inauguration of Ahoada -Odiemerenyi -Ihugbogo -Odieke Road project in Ahoada-East Local Government Area.

He wondered the kind of humanity that the leadership of APC and its members have to deny women…