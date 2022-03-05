100 percent of registration problems faced by JAMB candidates self-inflicted — JAMB Registrar

Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede has said 100 percent of problems encountered by candidates in the course of registration for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) are self-inflicted.

Oloyede stated this in Ibadan, on Saturday at the conclusion of the monitoring of the ongoing registration exercise where he had done a cross-examination of candidates who reported challenges in the ongoing registration.

The interrogations brought up discoveries that some of the issues candidates faced in registration were lack of coordination among family members, carefree imputation of data, wrong…