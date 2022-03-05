21-year-old Ewerechukwu Asaka attains perfect CGPA, emerges Covenant University best graduating student

With 5.0 CGPA, Ewerechukwu Asaka emerged Covenant University 2020/2021 best graduating student. In this interview by OYEMOLADE ENIOLA, the Computer Science graduate talks about her journey while in school and her future ambition.

How does it feel, beating thousands of students, to emerge the overall best graduating student, with a perfect CGPA at that?

It felt surreal because even though it wasn’t a surprise and I had hoped and prayed for it, I was still overwhelmed and elated when it happened.

Why computer science? Was that what you wanted to study?

Initially, I wanted to be an Economist because of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and a writer because of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; they…