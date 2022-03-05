Adegboruwa kicks against new dress code that allows female police officers to wear hijab, scarves

The new dress code for female police officers in Nigeria which allows them to wear hijab, scarves, earrings, among others, was on Saturday described by a foremost lawyer as illegal, ultra vires that should be stopped immediately.

The Nigerian Police Force had on Friday announced a new dress code for female police officers through a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in Abuja, which disclosed that the female officers would henceforth wear stud earrings, scarves and hijab.

However, a foremost lawyer, Ebun Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), on Saturday, kicked against the decision of the police hierarchy on the new dress code for…