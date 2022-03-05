Don’t use fuel scarcity as excuse to hike pump price, CD tells FG

A human rights group, Campaign for Democracy (CD), has decried the current fuel scarcity in the country, calling on the Federal Government to ensure that the unfortunate development does not become a device or stratagem to increase the price of the product.

CD made the call on Friday in a release titled: “Wake Up Call To Every Nigerians” signed by its General Secretary, Reverend Ifeanyi Odili, copy of which was made available to the Saturday Tribune, saying the call became imperative as the fuel scarcity coincided with the Federal Government plan to increase pump prices which was aborted recently, following pubic outcry.

The rights group said with the ongoing…