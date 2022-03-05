Experts reiterate warning on effects of climate change in Nigeria

Experts in climate change in Nigeria in collaboration with a German organization, The Do School, have called for urgent actions to curb effects of climate crisis in the country.

In their separate presentations at a Climate Justice summit, organized by a non-governmental organisation, Webfala Digital Skills for all Initiative, to raise awareness about global climate change among secondary school students in Ilorin, the experts warned that drastic effects of climate change may soon make the earth unsafe for humans and animals.