I had fame, yet I was dying daily… —Eva Alordiah pours out mind in new revelation

From her first-ever studio recording, ‘I Dey Play’ on which she featured Tha Suspect and was recorded over Lil Wayne’s A Milli instrumental in 2009, to her last major work in 2015, Eva enjoyed a lot of airplays and was fans’ favourite as she was on top of her game and was mistress over her words. No doubt, she was outstanding and was regarded as one of the best female rappers in Nigeria and in Africa, even though the dream was to be the GREATEST!

On her return note on Twitter, she wrote: “5 years ago I gave up my dream of becoming the greatest female rapper in Africa. I was suffering a deep, dark depression. Today I own a Tech Start-up, I have new life and I’m recording…