IGP approves new dress code for women police

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved a new and improved dress code for Women Officers of the Force with an immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by the Acting Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, “the new dress code permits them to wear stud earrings, and headscarf under their berets or peak caps as the case may be while in uniform.

It stated that the dress code was unveiled at the IGP’s meeting with Strategic Police Managers on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement added that the IGP noted that the Nigeria Police workforce has officers…