Many of those seeking elective posts in 2023 should have been jailed — OBJ  

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, declared that many aspirants jostling for different elective posts ahead of the 2023 general elections, ought to be serving one jail term or another for their acts of corruption.

He said this in his remarks at an international symposium with the theme ‘Africa Narrative with Nigeria Situation’, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, to mark his 85th birthday.

The former president noted that if the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offence (ICPC), had diligently done their jobs, with the support of the…