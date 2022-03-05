My husband is promiscuous, maltreats me, please separate us, UI don begs court

A University of Ibadan lecturer, Dr Biliki Babarinde, has asked a “Grade A’’ Customary Court sitting in NTC Area, Ibadan, Oyo State, to dissolve her 20-year-old marriage to her husband, Prof. Sikiru Adekola.

She alleged maltreatment and promiscuity against her estranged spouse.

According to the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Dr Babarinde who teaches at the university’s Department of Library, Archival and Information Studies, Faculty of Education, told the court that their marriage had broken down irretrievably.

She said that the marriage was contracted on March 2, 2002 and had produced three children.

The plaintiff urged the court to restrain her husband from harassing,…