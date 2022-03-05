New Lafia substation to become Nigeria’s transmission hub —NDPHC boss  

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), Mr. Chiedu Ugbo has stated that the just commissioned Lafia Transmission Substation would become Nigeria’s transmission hub with back feed to Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently commissioned the new 2X150MVA and 2x60MVA 330/132/33KV transmission substation built by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC).

Speaking at the Substation in Lafia, the MD explained that prior to construction of the facility,the state was being served by a single 70Km distribution line from Akwanga, pointing out that with a lot of connections on the way, the power that eventually got to Lafia…